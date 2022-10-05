MerchDAO Price Hits $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. MerchDAO has a total market cap of $261,702.00 and $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MerchDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MerchDAO Coin Profile

MerchDAO’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MerchDAO is merchdao.com.

Buying and Selling MerchDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

