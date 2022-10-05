Mercor Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,288.00 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $211,789.00 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance’s genesis date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercor Finance’s official website is mercor.finance.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercor Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercor Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

