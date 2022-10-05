Mercurial Finance (MER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.31 Million

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Mercurial Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Mercurial Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercurial Finance has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mercurial Finance Coin Profile

Mercurial Finance was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 237,835,488 coins. The official website for Mercurial Finance is www.mercurial.finance. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @darcrus.

Mercurial Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercurial Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercurial Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercurial Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

