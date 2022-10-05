MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.