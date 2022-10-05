Mesefa Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $3,876.39 and $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mesefa has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
