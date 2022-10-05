Meta (META) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week

Meta (META) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Meta has a total market capitalization of $241,994.10 and $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,092.14 or 1.00210291 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051352 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063176 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

META is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meta is mstable.org. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Meta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

