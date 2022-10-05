Metacoin (METAC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $44.85 Million

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Metacoin has a market cap of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin’s launch date was July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network.

Metacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome.The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company.The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

