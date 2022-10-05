MetaHash 1-Day Volume Tops $28,523.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.67 million and $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About #MetaHash
#MetaHash launched on June 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,703,161,279 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.
