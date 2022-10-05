Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $42.32 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $42.32 million and $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004764 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.28 or 0.01601565 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

