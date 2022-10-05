Metaverse Index (MVI) Price Hits $29.57

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Metaverse Index has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Index coin can currently be purchased for about $29.57 or 0.00148797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse Index Profile

Metaverse Index’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 169,242 coins. Metaverse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

