Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBNKF opened at $0.95 on Monday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

