Metronome (MET) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Metronome (MET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $14.36 million and approximately $15,400.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,501,733 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome released in December 2017, is a cross-chain DeFi token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

