Mettalex Reaches Market Cap of $5.11 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $21,957.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com.

Mettalex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

