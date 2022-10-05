Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

