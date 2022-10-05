MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 274,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 120,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 17.57% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.
