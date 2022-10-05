Midas (MIDAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.28 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Midas has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for about $28.87 or 0.00142754 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $75.28 million and approximately $743,548.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Coin Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

