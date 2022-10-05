Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.83

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $1.93. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,910 shares.

Mill City Ventures III Trading Down 9.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

In related news, CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,508.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

