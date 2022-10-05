Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.83

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVTGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $1.93. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,910 shares.

Mill City Ventures III Trading Down 9.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mill City Ventures III

In related news, CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,508.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

