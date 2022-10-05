MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.26 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00006070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00270952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00136919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.92 or 0.00725988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00608274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00245528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,868,045 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

