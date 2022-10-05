Minds Price Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Minds coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minds has a total market capitalization of $29.63 million and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Minds was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minds is minds.com/token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach.The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

