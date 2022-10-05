MiniDOGE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $16,678.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004576 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.01582873 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About MiniDOGE

MINIDOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s total supply is 701,388,717,045,482 coins. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

