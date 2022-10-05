MiniSwap (MINI) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

MiniSwap (MINI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. MiniSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $32,177.00 worth of MiniSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiniSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MiniSwap has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiniSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiniSwap Profile

MiniSwap launched on August 3rd, 2020. MiniSwap’s total supply is 149,536,833 coins. MiniSwap’s official Twitter account is @Mini_Swap. MiniSwap’s official website is www.miniswap.org.

Buying and Selling MiniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniSwap is designed to enable a connected network of DeFi ecosystems. MiniSwap provides a decentralised platform for exercising financial products.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiniSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiniSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.