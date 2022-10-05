Minter HUB (HUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.03 Million

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for about $15.58 or 0.00077794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,025.93 or 1.00010868 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004641 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063477 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004958 BTC.

About Minter HUB

Minter HUB is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

