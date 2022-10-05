Minter Network (BIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,336.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $3.61 million and $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007111 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012558 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009884 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012391 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,291,449,053 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

