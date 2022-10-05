MiraQle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,108.00 (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, MiraQle has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiraQle has a market cap of $7.95 million and $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiraQle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiraQle alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MiraQle

MiraQle’s genesis date was June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. The official website for MiraQle is miraqle.io. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiraQle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiraQle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiraQle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiraQle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiraQle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiraQle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.