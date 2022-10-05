Misbloc Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and $2.38 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00144663 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01779668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,644,940 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit.”

