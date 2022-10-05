Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 31,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 98,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

