Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 201 to GBX 169. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mitchells & Butlers traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 112.10 ($1.35), with a volume of 35428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.10 ($1.39).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 257.80 ($3.12).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The company has a market capitalization of £704.31 million and a PE ratio of 421.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.36.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.