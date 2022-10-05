Mithril One Day Volume Reaches $2.43 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00086070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007693 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications.The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.