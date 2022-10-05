Mithril Share Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $377,741.00 (MIS)

Mithril Share (MIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Mithril Share coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001890 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril Share has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Mithril Share has a total market cap of $377,741.00 and approximately $18,308.00 worth of Mithril Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mithril Share Coin Profile

Mithril Share’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Mithril Share’s total supply is 1,000,001 coins. Mithril Share’s official Twitter account is @mithcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril Share’s official website is mith.cash.

Mithril Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithril is a fictitious silver-white metal. It is described in the British fantasy novel “The Lord of the Rings” as stronger than steel but lighter as a feather. Mithril cash is derived from Mithril, a new algorithmic stable coin forged.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

