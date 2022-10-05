MKM Partners Trims Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Target Price to $56.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of WGO opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 395.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

