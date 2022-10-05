MobieCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,019.00 (MBX)

MobieCoin (MBX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, MobieCoin has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. One MobieCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MobieCoin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MobieCoin Profile

MobieCoin was first traded on June 8th, 2019. MobieCoin’s official website is mobie.io. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay.

Buying and Selling MobieCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobieCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

