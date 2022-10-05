MobiFi (MoFi) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $450,933.00

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One MobiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. MobiFi has a market cap of $450,933.00 and approximately $10,115.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MobiFi has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MobiFi

MobiFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobiFi’s official website is mobifi.io.

Buying and Selling MobiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

