MobileCoin (MOB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $65.38 Million

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC on exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $65.38 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003973 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

MobileCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

