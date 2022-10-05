Modefi (MOD) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Modefi (MOD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $111,593.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003225 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,342,021 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modefi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi’s DAOS aims to provide a trustless and decentralize oracle data. Outliers, malicious actors, and corrupt data are removed autonomously with no outside interaction through the use of smart contracts and multiple data sources.Modefi’s Oracle Marketplace is a dedicated decentralized turnkey platform that will connect third parties and exchange important data autonomously. It allows oracle providers to advertise their services and clients the ability to create RFQ's.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.