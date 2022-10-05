Modex (MODEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Modex (MODEX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Modex coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modex has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modex has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,025.93 or 1.00010868 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004641 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063477 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004958 BTC.

About Modex

Modex (MODEX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.