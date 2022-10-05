Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky Sells 30,000 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $10,078,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,717,442.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $348.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $361.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.35 and its 200 day moving average is $313.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

