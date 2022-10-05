Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.15% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

