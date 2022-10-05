MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $0.43

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.24 million and approximately $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00270449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.