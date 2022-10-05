Monero Classic Price Down 20.3% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $19,928.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

