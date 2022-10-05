MoneySwap (MSWAP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $676,400.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, MoneySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One MoneySwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoneySwap has a market capitalization of $676,400.00 and $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MoneySwap

MoneySwap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. MoneySwap’s official website is www.moneyswap.io. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoneySwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoneySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

