MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0178

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. MONK has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $5,528.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MONK has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins and its circulating supply is 160,702,884 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.