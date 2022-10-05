Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.0502 on Exchanges

Monolith (TKN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals.TokenCard rebranded to Monolith.”

