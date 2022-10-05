Moon Nation Game 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $403,940.00 (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moon Nation Game has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $403,940.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Profile

Moon Nation Game’s launch date was May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 315,746,328 coins. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moon Nation Game’s official website is moonnation.org.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

