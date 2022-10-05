MoonDAO Trading 25.9% Lower This Week (MOONEY)

MoonDAO (MOONEY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, MoonDAO has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. MoonDAO has a total market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $352,896.00 worth of MoonDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MoonDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2021. MoonDAO’s total supply is 2,618,632,245 coins. MoonDAO’s official Twitter account is @Moon_Dao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoonDAO’s official website is moondao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonDAO is an international collective of people united by the mission of decentralizing access to space research and exploration.The $MOONEY token launched on Friday, December 17, 2021 on Juicebox. The funding period lasted for one lunar cycle and ended on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

