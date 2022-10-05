MoonStarter (MNST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million

MoonStarter (MNST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, MoonStarter has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One MoonStarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonStarter has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoonStarter Coin Profile

MoonStarter’s launch date was June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MoonStarter is moonstarter.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

