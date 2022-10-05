moonwolf.io Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (WOLF)

moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, moonwolf.io has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. moonwolf.io has a market cap of $58,586.30 and approximately $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One moonwolf.io coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005453 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcadeNetwork (ARC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About moonwolf.io

moonwolf.io (WOLF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. moonwolf.io’s official Twitter account is @moonwolf_io.

Buying and Selling moonwolf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WolfCoin is an alterative crypto currency with a block time of 300 seconds and running off the X11 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as moonwolf.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire moonwolf.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase moonwolf.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

