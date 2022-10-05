More Avery Sells 9,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) Director More Avery sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $605,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,321,167.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

More Avery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 27th, More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97.

On Tuesday, August 9th, More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $246.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $15,712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

