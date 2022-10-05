Morgan Stanley Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $54.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

NYSE UBER opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

