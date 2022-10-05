Morgan Stanley Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

MS opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

