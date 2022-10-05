Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $93.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

